GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged lower and the dollar stood tall on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rekindled market expectations that it might still be on track to raise interest rates by year-end. * The dollar held near 2-1/2-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it may raise interest rates in December, when the European Central Bank is widely expected to add to its stimulus. * Crude futures held on to strong gains in early Asian trading on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged and a weekly government report on oil stockpiles showed an inventory build that was within expectations. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with short- and medium-dated yields hitting their highest in a month after the Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December, surprising traders who had hoped for hints of no move this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,039.76 (down 0.78 pct) * NSE index 8,171.20 (down 0.75 pct) * Rupee 64.9175/9275 per dollar (64.9650/9750) * 10-year bond yield 7.59 pct (7.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.73 pct (6.74 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 5.80/5.85 pct (5.80/5.85 pct) KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise unless stated otherwise) * The Ramco Cements Ltd (formerly known as Madras Cements), a group company of India's Ramco Group, plans to raise a total 3 billion rupees through bonds maturing in 15-months, 18-months and two years, three merchant bankers said. The cement maker will pay an annual coupon of 8.55 percent to investors of this issue, they said. * The Export Import Bank of India plans to raise 3.25 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, a company official said. The bank will pay an annual coupon of 7.81 percent on the papers. * Steel Authority of India Ltd. has scrapped plans to sell bonds maturing in five years, due to higher coupon bids, three dealers said. "The state-run company had received the lowest bid of 8.18 percent coupon, while the company was willing to offer 8.10 percent," one of the dealers said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 28* -$112.29 mln Month-to-date** $1.02 bln Year-to-date** $4.69 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 28 $86.72 mln Month-to-date** $2.44 bln Year-to-date** $10.35 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 28 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 28 Foreign Banks -1.81 bln Public Sector Banks -7.08 bln Private Sector Banks 8.38 bln Mutual Funds 2.65 bln Others -4.70 bln Primary Dealers 2.56 bln Constituents 7.13 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 1030.40 (3 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 604.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 121.05 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 484.80 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 809.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 405.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 1746.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 655.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 29 173054.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 29 60000.00 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 30 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 28 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 140.8 bln rupees * India cenbank says Oct 27 refinance 19.84 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.7 trln rupees on Oct 23 ($1 = 64.90 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)