GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were down on Friday and on track for a weekly loss as investors, anxious over faltering global growth, fretted about the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve could still raise borrowing costs this year. * The euro edged up against the dollar early on Friday following upbeat euro zone economic data, while the yen was treading water ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. * Crude futures dropped in early Asian trading on Friday after the release of a report showing that U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply, reinforcing concerns about sluggish demand in a world awash with oil. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields jumping to their highest in a month as the U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter on solid consumer spending, reinforcing chances the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates in December. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,838.14 (down 0.75 pct) * NSE index 8,111.75 (down 0.73 pct) * Rupee 65.29/30 per dollar (64.9175/9275) * 10-year bond yield 7.63 pct (7.59 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.76 pct (6.73 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.55 pct (5.80/5.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally taking on India's notorious red tape to clear tens of billions of dollars worth of stalled public projects, hoping that his hands-on intervention can bend a vast, dysfunctional bureaucracy. * IndiGo's $464 million initial public offering was six times oversubscribed as foreign investors scrambled to buy into India's biggest airline, lured by its strong profitability in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly infrastructure output data for Sept. on Oct 30 or next working day of November anytime. There is no fixed time for the release. * India will release fiscal deficit data for April-September period on Oct 30 after 1400 IST. * India central bank to release foreign exchange reserves and bank credit data at 1130 GMT. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 29* $26.65 mln Month-to-date** $940.47 mln Year-to-date** $4.60 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 29 $165.57 mln Month-to-date** $2.27 bln Year-to-date** $10.19 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 29 Foreign Banks -15.70 bln Public Sector Banks 34.86 bln Private Sector Banks -2.39 bln Mutual Funds -3.52 bln Others 5.00 bln Primary Dealers -18.26 bln Constituents 20.18 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 30 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 29 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 89.84 bln rupees * India cenbank says Oct 28 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.7 trln rupees on Oct 24 ($1 = 65.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)