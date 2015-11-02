GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slid on Monday after soft Chinese factory surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar edged back against the safe-haven yen as risk appetite waned. * The U.S. dollar edged down in Asian trading on Monday, as investors' appetite for risk evaporated against a background of downbeat Chinese factory surveys. * Oil prices fell in Asian trading hours on Monday as analysts expected weaker demand from China in upcoming months. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from one-month peaks as soft domestic and overseas data renewed traders' outlook on tepid global growth and month-end buying boosted longer-dated Treasuries prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,656.83 (down 0.68 pct) * NSE index 8,065.80 (down 0.57 pct) * Rupee 65.2650/2750 per dollar (65.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 7.64 pct (7.63 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.76 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.03 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India finance min says hopes low interest rates, inflation to stay * India to soon unveil measures to tackle power industry debt-minister * Canada pension fund ready to invest $2 bln in Mumbai housing-India official KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Axis Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling three zero coupon bonds, each maturing in three years, merchant bankers said. The non-banking finance company will pay an internal rate of return of 8.50 percent to investors of each issue. * India's L&T Finance Ltd has raised a total 6 billion rupees selling two bonds, both maturing in one year and 11 months, data from National Securities Depository Ltd showed. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.61 percent on each issue. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event * Government to release September infrastructure output data FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 30* -$14.65 mln Month-to-date** $1.02 bln Year-to-date** $4.68 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 30 $0.92 mln Month-to-date** $2.27 bln Year-to-date** $10.19 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 30 Foreign Banks -34.35 bln Public Sector Banks 51.60 bln Private Sector Banks 11.45 bln Mutual Funds -7.63 bln Others 10.44 bln Primary Dealers -31.51 bln Constituents 18.82 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Nov. 4 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 30 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 120.36 bln rupees * India cenbank says Oct 29 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.79 trln rupees on Oct 26 ($1 = 65.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta)