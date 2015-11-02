GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks slid on Monday after soft Chinese factory
surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar edged
back against the safe-haven yen as risk appetite waned.
* The U.S. dollar edged down in Asian trading on Monday, as
investors' appetite for risk evaporated against a background of
downbeat Chinese factory surveys.
* Oil prices fell in Asian trading hours on Monday as
analysts expected weaker demand from China in upcoming months.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark
yields retreating from one-month peaks as soft domestic and
overseas data renewed traders' outlook on tepid global growth
and month-end buying boosted longer-dated Treasuries prices.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,656.83 (down 0.68 pct)
* NSE index 8,065.80 (down 0.57 pct)
* Rupee 65.2650/2750 per dollar (65.29/30)
* 10-year bond yield 7.64 pct (7.63 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.76 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.03 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.50/6.55 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India finance min says hopes low interest rates, inflation
to stay
* India to soon unveil measures to tackle power industry
debt-minister
* Canada pension fund ready to invest $2 bln in Mumbai
housing-India official
KEY DEALS
(All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise)
* India's Axis Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling
three zero coupon bonds, each maturing in three years, merchant
bankers said. The non-banking finance company will pay an
internal rate of return of 8.50 percent to investors of each
issue.
* India's L&T Finance Ltd has raised a total 6 billion
rupees selling two bonds, both maturing in one year and 11
months, data from National Securities Depository Ltd showed. The
non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.61
percent on each issue.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event
* Government to release September infrastructure output data
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars)
Oct 30* -$14.65 mln
Month-to-date** $1.02 bln
Year-to-date** $4.68 bln
* Provisional exchange data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 30
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)
Oct 30 $0.92 mln
Month-to-date** $2.27 bln
Year-to-date** $10.19 bln
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 30
on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct 30
Foreign Banks -34.35 bln
Public Sector Banks 51.60 bln
Private Sector Banks 11.45 bln
Mutual Funds -7.63 bln
Others 10.44 bln
Primary Dealers -31.51 bln
Constituents 18.82 bln
ISSUANCES
Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date
Treasury bills 140 Nov. 4
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 30
* India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 120.36 bln
rupees
* India cenbank says Oct 29 refinance 20.69 bln
rupees
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.79 trln rupees
on Oct 26
($1 = 65.30 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta)