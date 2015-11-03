GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets crept ahead on Tuesday after the benchmark for U.S tech stocks hit its highest in 15 years, while a holiday in Japan kept currencies tethered within recent tight ranges. * The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Tuesday in familiar territory, having shuffled sideways as uninspired traders waited for bigger fish to fry after the latest readings on global manufacturing activity failed to provide fresh impetus * U.S. crude futures edged up early on Tuesday, but the market outlook remains bearish as supply still exceeds demand and due to worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level in over five weeks on Monday, while shorter-dated yields reached their highest in over six weeks on expectations of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,559.15 (down 0.37 pct) * NSE index 8,050.80 (down 0.19 pct) * Rupee 65.5850/65.5950 per dollar (65.2650/2750) * 10-year bond yield 7.63 pct (7.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.77 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.04 pct) * Call money 5.95/6.00 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The United States and Japan are pushing to get concerns about the South China Sea included in a statement to be issued after regional defence talks in Malaysia despite Chinese objections to any mention of the disputed waterway, officials said. KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's National Fertilizers Ltd. plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in one month, three merchant bankers said on Monday * India's Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd., a unit of Tata Capital Ltd., plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday. * India's Tata Motors Ltd. plans to raise funds through an issue of commercial papers maturing at the end of December, three merchant bankers said on Monday . KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * NEW DELHI: 11:30 am: Finance and Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at International Film Festival of India. * MUMBAI: RBI to conduct 14-day term repo auction for INR155 billion. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 2 -$41.56 mln * Provisional exchange data FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 2 -$220 mln Year-to-date** $9.97 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 2 Foreign Banks - 6.50 bln Public Sector Banks - 2.36 bln Private Sector Banks 7.98 bln Mutual Funds - 1.88 bln Others 0.60 bln Primary Dealers 2.16 bln LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV. 2 * RBI says accepts all 31 bids for 144.39 bln rupees at 1-day repo auction * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.83 trln rupees on Oct 28 (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)