GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rallied on Wednesday with Japanese stocks leading the way, while investors' bigger risk appetite pushed up U.S. debt yields and lifted the dollar. * The dollar held on to modest gains having firmed against the euro and yen on rising Treasury yields, but it was the contrasting fortunes of the Antipodean currencies that stole the show. * Oil prices slipped in thin trading as investors took profits from the previous session's rally, while potential supply disruptions in the United States, Brazil and Libya curbed losses. * U.S. benchmark and short-dated Treasury yields hit over six-week highs on Tuesday on continued expectations of a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while surging corporate issuance contributed to long-dated yields touching six-week highs. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,590.59 (up 0.12 pct) * NSE index 8,060.70 (up 0.12 pct) * Rupee 65.6450/65.6550 per dlr (65.5850/65.5950) * 10-year bond yield 7.65 pct (7.63 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.78 pct (6.77 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (7.04 pct) * Call money 5.80/5.85 pct (5.95/6.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Nigeria cancels oil swap bidding, will go directly to refiners * India's IOC says eyeing stake in Russia's Vankor Field * China's vice president pledges support in rare Afghanistan visit KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Godrej Industries Ltd. and Hero Cycles Ltd. plan to raise funds through an issue of commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said. * India's Capital First Ltd. plans to raise funds through an issue of commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said today. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * MUMBAI: RBI to conduct 140-billion-rupee t-bill auction * New Delhi: 0930 IST - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at World Economic Forum FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 2 * -$1.04 mln Year-to-date** $4.47 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 3 -$35.64 mln Month-to-date -$255.64 mln Year-to-date** $9.93 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 3 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 3 Foreign Banks -8.21 bln Public Sector Banks 18.49 bln Private Sector Banks 8.82 bln Mutual Funds -6.32 bln Others -1.48 bln Primary Dealers -11.31 bln Constituents 3.41 bln LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV. 3 * RBI says accepts all 28 bids for 109.98 bln rupees at 1-day repo auction * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.79 trln rupees on Oct 29 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)