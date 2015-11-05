GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks snapped a two-day rally and fell on Thursday after the U.S. central bank hinted at a December interest rate hike, sending short-term U.S. bond yields to 4-1/2-year highs and pushing the dollar broadly up. * The dollar stood at three-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Thursday following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials hammered home the message that a December "liftoff" in U.S. rates is a distinct possibility. * Oil futures were up slightly in early Asian trade on Thursday after losses the previous session on official figures showing a sixth consecutive week of inventory gains in U.S. crude stockpiles. * U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in four-and-a-half years on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was "performing well" and could justify an interest rate hike in December. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,552.92 (down 0.14 pct) * NSE index 8,040.20 (down 0.12 pct) * Rupee 65.48/65.49 per dlr (65.6450/65.6550) * 10-year bond yield 7.65 pct (7.65 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.80 pct (6.78 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (7.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Bank Of Baroda cuts interest rates on some term deposits by up to 60 bps KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Housing and Urban Development Corp., or HUDCO, plans to raise funds selling commercial paper maturing within a month, three dealers said. * Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing within this month, three merchant bankers said. * Housing Development Finance Corp. plans to raise 10.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 15 months, three merchant bankers said Wednesday. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * MUMBAI: 9:30 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant at Bosch manufacturing conclave. * NEW DELHI: 11:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch gold bond and monetisation schemes. * NEW DELHI: 3:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event to unveil road map for opening of 36 mines in 36 months by Western Coalfields. * NEW DELHI: 5:00 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. * MUMBAI: RBI to set underwriting fees for weekly bond auctions worth INR150 billion. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 3 * -$57.02 mln Year-to-date** $4.42 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 4 on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 3 -$35.64 mln Month-to-date -$255.64 mln Year-to-date** $9.93 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 3 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 4 Foreign Banks 4.13 bln Public Sector Banks 18.88 bln Private Sector Banks 11.95 bln Mutual Funds -28.3 bln Others 0.00331 bln Primary Dealers -6.66 bln Constituents 1.31 bln LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV. 4 * RBI says accepts all 22 bids for 87.39 bln rupees at 1-day repo auction * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.76 trln rupees on Oct 30 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)