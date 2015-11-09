(Corrects month-to-date and year-to-date figures under FII debt investments) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were mixed, with Japanese and Chinese shares up, while the dollar stood at a 7-month high against peers on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. * The dollar remained aloft in Asian trade on Monday, after soaring to nearly seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as robust U.S. employment data prompted more investors to bet on an interest rate increase by year this year. * Brent crude futures edged higher on Monday, recovering from a three-day decline, but gains were capped by a firm dollar after robust U.S. employment data fueled bets for an interest rate hike before the year is over. * U.S. Treasury yields soared on Friday, with two-year yields hitting their highest levels in five and a half years, after stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for October bolstered expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate hike. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,265.24 (down 0.15 pct) * NSE index 7,954.30 (down 0.01 pct) * Rupee 65.7550/7650 per dollar (65.7450/7550) * 10-year bond yield 7.68 pct (unchanged) * 5-year OIS rate 6.83 pct (6.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.07 pct) * Call money 5.75/5.80 pct (6.55/6.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in an election in Bihar, India's third most-populous state, signalling the waning power of a leader who until recently had an unrivalled reputation as a vote winner. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday bringing down inflation would help stabilise the Indian rupee, while adding he welcomed government efforts to boost economic growth through structural reforms. KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Tata Motors Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said on Friday. The company will pay an annual coupon of 9.10 percent to investors of the issue, they said. * India's ICICI Home Finance Co plans to raise funds selling three bonds maturing in 19 months, 22 months and 35 months, two merchant bankers said. The private housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.33 percent on each paper to the investors, they said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 6* $33.28 mln Month-to-date** -$407.74 mln Year-to-date** $4.28 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 6 $48.05 mln Month-to-date** -$242.50 mln Year-to-date** $9.93 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 6 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 6 Foreign Banks -4.32 bln Public Sector Banks 15.54 bln Private Sector Banks -1.25 bln Mutual Funds 2.95 bln Others 9.19 bln Primary Dealers -22.10 bln Constituents 11.32 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 09 36478.50 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date State govt bonds 187 Nov. 10 Treasury bills 140 Nov. 10 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 6 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 51.13 bln rupees * India cbank says Nov 5 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances 3.72 trln rupees on Nov 2 ($1 = 65.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)