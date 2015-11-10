GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped to one-month lows on Tuesday as the spectre of higher borrowing costs in the United States and slower global economic growth prompted investors to trim their exposure to riskier assets. * The dollar hovered just below a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having consolidated its payrolls-inspired rally in a subdued session overnight. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the head of OPEC forecast a more balanced market next year and the U.S. energy department said domestic production is likely to fall for an eight consecutive month. * U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in 5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December following a strong October jobs report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,121.40 (down 0.55 pct) * NSE index 7,915.20 (down 0.49 pct) * Rupee 66.44/45 per dollar (65.7550/7650) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.68 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.83 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.07 pct) * Call money 7.65/7.70 pct (5.75/5.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of his party on Monday to discuss whether to overhaul policies and priorities in the wake of a humiliating defeat in elections in the eastern state of Bihar. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 9* -$129.67 mln Month-to-date** -$167.49 mln Year-to-date** $4.52 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 9 -$56.44 mln Month-to-date** -$298.94 mln Year-to-date** $9.87 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 9 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 9 Foreign Banks -37.80 bln Public Sector Banks 35.48 bln Private Sector Banks 5.42 bln Mutual Funds 0.50 bln Others 3.98 bln Primary Dealers -7.58 bln Constituents 11.50 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.24% 2033 Interest Nov 10 28428.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 10 95020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 10 60060.00 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date State govt bonds 187 Nov. 10 Treasury bills 140 Nov. 10 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 9 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 199.43 bln rupees * India cbank says Nov 7 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances 3.67 trln rupees on Nov 4 ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)