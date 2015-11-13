GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares looked vulnerable on Friday after commodity prices plunged to multi-year lows on worries that softer global growth may exacerbate the supply glut, while U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept beating the drum for a rate hike next month. * The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen on Friday as risk appetite receded amid a tumble in equities to pull the greenback further away from its recent highs. * U.S. crude fell for the third session in a row on Friday to trade at the lowest in more than two months, as a relentless climb in oil stockpiles helped trigger a 10 percent drop in prices since the beginning of November. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday as selling linked to more corporate supply and $16 billion of 30-year bonds was mitigated by some safe-haven demand spurred by a sharp decline on Wall Street. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,866.95 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 7,825.00 (up 0.54 pct) * Rupee 66.31/32 per dollar (66.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 7.68 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.12 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.65/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Britain and India welcomed more than 9 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) in commercial deals during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but his arrival was overshadowed by protests over a perceived rise in intolerance back home. * Rising prices for some food products and firm demand during the festival season pushed up India's retail inflation to a four-month high in October, making it less likely the central bank will cut interest rates at its policy review next month. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 10* -$99.70 mln Month-to-date** -$273.87 mln Year-to-date** $4.41 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 10 $316.39 mln Month-to-date** $17.45 mln Year-to-date** $10.52 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 10 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 10 Foreign Banks -2.11 bln Public Sector Banks -0.80 bln Private Sector Banks 9.17 bln Mutual Funds -3.87 bln Others -2.70 bln Primary Dealers 0.30 bln Constituents 6.53 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 411.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 412.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 825.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 1240.50 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 414.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 374.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 561.53 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 13 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 949.50 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 13 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 13 1167.75 (4 States) 7.88% 2030 Interest Nov 13 29944.00 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 10 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 220.74 bln rupees * India cbank says Nov 9 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.67 trln rupees on Nov 5 ($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)