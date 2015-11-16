GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell to six-week lows on Monday and emerging market currencies wilted as investors sought the safety of the greenback in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris and downbeat economic data. * The euro hit a 6 1/2-month low against the yen and edged near 6 1/2-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Monday after the Paris attacks added to caution on the common currency. * Crude oil futures edged up in early trading on Monday following the deadly attacks on Paris, but prices remained near August lows and oil and other commodities are expected to continue under broad pressure in nervous trading. * Treasury futures prices rose on Sunday in the wake of deadly attacks last week in Paris, with analysts citing uncertainty as a catalyst for a risk-off trade. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,610.53 (down 0.99 pct) * NSE index 7,762.25 (down 0.80 pct) * Rupee 66.0950/1050 per dollar (66.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 7.65 pct (7.68 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.87 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.06 pct (7.10 pct) * Call money 6.35/6.40 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Senior leaders from India's ruling party are growing uneasy about an internal rebellion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style, which has punctured his aura of invincibility and threatens to weaken him further. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political problems in New Delhi seemed a long way away on Friday as he addressed an adoring crowd in a stadium daubed in the saffron, white and green of his country's flag. They were 4,168 miles away, to be exact. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's October trade data to be released any day, any time between Nov. 12 - 19. * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will travel to Dubai to inaugurate UAE-India Economic Forum meet, a two-day summit, aiming to attract sovereign funds and investors in the gulf to invest in India, particularly in the infrastructure sector. * India to release wholesale price data for October at 0630 GMT. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 13* -$113.00 mln Month-to-date** -$381.35 mln Year-to-date** $4.30 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 13 $48.56 mln Month-to-date** $66.01 mln Year-to-date** $10.02 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 13 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 13 Foreign Banks 1.70 bln Public Sector Banks -12.01 bln Private Sector Banks 11.78 bln Mutual Funds -5.79 bln Others -1.12 bln Primary Dealers 5.45 bln Constituents 4.48 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 347.60 (KERALA) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 9.25 (MIZORAM) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 16 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 16 42090.00 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov 18 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 13 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 211.74 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 10 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.76 trln rupees on Nov 6 ($1 = 66.10 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)