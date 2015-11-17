GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks gained early on Tuesday, taking heart after seeing Wall Street take the attacks in Paris in stride and surge overnight, while expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December kept the dollar on a bullish footing. * The dollar held near seven-month highs in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors turned their focus from last week's deadly attacks in Paris to growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates next month. * Crude oil edged up on Tuesday, lifting further away from over two-months lows seen last week, as traders price in a risk premium following the Paris attacks and the resulting French airstrikes in Syria. * U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly steady on Monday as investors maintained the view that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, reducing the flight to safe government debt that investors expected in the wake of Friday's attacks in Paris. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,760.10 (up 0.58 pct) * NSE index 7,806.60 (up 0.57 pct) * Rupee 65.9950/66.0050 per dollar (66.0950/1050) * 10-year bond yield 7.65 pct (unchanged) * 5-year OIS rate 6.86 pct (6.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.06 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (6.35/6.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's merchandise exports shrank 17.53 percent in October from a year ago to $21.35 billion, government data showed on Monday, on weak global demand. * ICICI Bank, India's biggest private sector lender by assets, will sell a 6 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture in two separate deals worth a combined $296 million to billionaire Azim Premji and Singapore state investor Temasek. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 16* -$159.24 mln Month-to-date** -$507.96 mln Year-to-date** $4.18 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 16 -$363.00 mln Month-to-date** -$296.99 mln Year-to-date** $9.84 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 16 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 16 Foreign Banks 6.48 bln Public Sector Banks -4.00 bln Private Sector Banks 0.97 bln Mutual Funds -3.20 bln Others 3.30 bln Primary Dealers -3.46 bln Constituents 7.62 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Redemption Nov 18 3887.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov 18 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 20 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 16 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 212.60 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 13 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.66 trln rupees on Nov 7 ($1 = 65.9406 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)