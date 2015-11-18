(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for THE new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were cautious on Wednesday as another bomb scare in Europe days after the deadly Paris attacks left investors in a contemplative mood, giving a boost to safe-haven U.S. bonds and the dollar. * The dollar sat near a 7-month high against a basket of peers early on Wednesday as the euro slid on expectations for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in December. * Crude oil prices edged up in early trading on Wednesday following reports of falling stockpiles and rising refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain under pressure for the rest of the year and into 2016. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as worries that more terror acts would follow Friday's attacks in Paris spurred safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,864.47 (up 0.41 pct) * NSE index 7,837.55 (up 0.40 pct) * Rupee 66.0225/0325 per dollar (65.995/66.005) * 10-year bond yield 7.67 pct (7.65 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.07 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (6.70/6.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * In the office of the small paint factory he helps run, Pramod Patel is clear on the problem holding back India's manufacturing growth: cash, or a lack of it. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 17* -$74.55 mln Month-to-date** -$651.19 mln Year-to-date** $4.03 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 17 -$45.29 mln Month-to-date** -$342.28 mln Year-to-date** $9.79 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 17 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 17 Foreign Banks -3.41 bln Public Sector Banks 0.30 bln Private Sector Banks 6.37 bln Mutual Funds 5.30 bln Others -2.41 bln Primary Dealers -6.14 bln Constituents 9.06 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Redemption Nov 18 3887.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov 18 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 20 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 17 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 233.74 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 16 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.05 trln rupees on Nov 10 ($1 = 66 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)