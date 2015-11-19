(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for THE new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets rose on Thursday as Wall Street bounced on expectations the Federal Reserve would be confident enough of the U.S. economy to raise rates in December but would then proceed with great caution on further tightening. * The dollar edged down but stood close to a seven-month high in early Asian trading, getting a lift from Federal Reserve officials' comments as well as the central bank's latest meeting that hinted that an interest rate hike could be right around the corner. * U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on Thursday but are struggling to break away from the $40 per barrel mark as oversupply and high inventory levels ensure an ongoing glut. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than shorter-dated issues on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in October signaled a likely glacial rise in interest rates once liftoff begins. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,482.52 (down 1.48 pct) * NSE index 7,731.80 (down 1.35 pct) * Rupee 66.29/30 per dollar (66.0225/0325) * 10-year bond yield 7.68 pct (7.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.07 pct) * Call money 6.65/6.70 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 18* -$115.83 mln Month-to-date** -$710.86 mln Year-to-date** $3.97 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 18 -$71.50 mln Month-to-date** -$413.78 mln Year-to-date** $9.72 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 18 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 18 Foreign Banks 0.18 bln Public Sector Banks 0.93 bln Private Sector Banks -4.35 bln Mutual Funds 8.60 bln Others -0.66 bln Primary Dealers -4.70 bln Constituents 8.65 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Redemption Nov 18 3887.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov 18 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 20 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 18 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 170.83 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 17 refinance 20.69 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4 trln rupees on Nov 12 ($1 = 66.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)