(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for THE new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were set to hold on to this week's gains, while the dollar took a breather on Friday after stepping back from seven-month highs as investors grappled with the prospects of higher U.S. borrowing costs and slower global economic growth. * The dollar steadied against the yen and euro on Friday after retreating from a recent rally that took the greenback to 7-month highs. * Oil futures inched up in early Asian trading on Friday, but remained near three-month lows after a persistent supply glut has cut prices by up to 13 percent since the start of November. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than short-dated issues for a second straight day on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims and other solid economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,841.92 (up 1.41 pct) * NSE index 7,842.75 (up 1.43 pct) * Rupee 66.1750/1850 per dollar (66.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 7.67 pct (7.68 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.89 pct (6.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.07 pct) * Call money 5.75/5.80 pct (6.65/6.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said on Friday that a drop in public and private investments were the main concerns he had about the country's economic growth. * An Indian government panel has proposed a 23.55 percent rise in salaries and pensions for about 10 million current and former government employees, smaller than past increases as New Delhi faces pressure to curb its fiscal deficit and prices. * India's settlements systems for banks and markets were largely operational, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday, even after the majority of the 17,000 employees at the central bank went on strike. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 19* -$51.80 mln Month-to-date** -$819.88 mln Year-to-date** $3.86 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 19 -$30.52 mln Month-to-date** -$444.30 mln Year-to-date** $9.69 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 19 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 19 Foreign Banks -6.82 bln Public Sector Banks -0.14 bln Private Sector Banks 3.53 bln Mutual Funds -4.75 bln Others 2.16 bln Primary Dealers 6.02 bln Constituents 0.94 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 19 204000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 19 60020.00 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 27566.00 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 20 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 19 * India cenbank says Nov 18 refinance 18.65 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.71 trln rupees on Nov 13 ($1 = 66.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)