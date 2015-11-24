(Starting Nov. 30, this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for the new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares dragged their feet on Tuesday after a healthcare mega-merger failed to impress investors while the dollar held firm near an eight-month high as investors grew more convinced of a U.S. rate hike next month. * The dollar hovered near an 8-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by lingering expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in December. * Crude oil futures rose around one percent on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia pledged to work toward oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise in U.S. crude stocks limited the price rally. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as a solid two-year note auction renewed demand for longer-dated bonds whose yield differences with shorter-dated issues contracted to their smallest levels since August. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,819.34 (down 0.19 pct) * NSE index 7,849.25 (down 0.09 pct) * Rupee 66.47/48 per dollar (66.18/19) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.08 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * International Enterprise Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will be organising the event where Narendra Modi will give a special address. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 23* -$5.33 mln Month-to-date** -$880.86 mln Year-to-date** $3.80 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 23 -$81.24 mln Month-to-date** -$498.19 mln Year-to-date** $9.64 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 23 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 23 Foreign Banks -6.34 bln Public Sector Banks 13.67 bln Private Sector Banks -8.39 bln Mutual Funds -0.58 bln Others 4.02 bln Primary Dealers -2.37 bln Constituents 8.84 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 8.15% 2026 Interest Nov 24 35244.35 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov 24 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 27 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 23 * India cenbank says repo bids rise to 187.78 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 21 refinance 20.76 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.85 trln rupees on Nov 18 ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)