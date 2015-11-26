(Starting Nov. 30, this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for the new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares advanced in early trade on Thursday, while growing bets the European Central Bank was gearing up to deliver further stimulus steps kept the euro under pressure. * The euro remained shaky early on Thursday, having slid to its lowest in over seven months on the prospect of further policy stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB). * Brent and U.S. crude oil futures traded nearly flat on Thursday on light trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German government bonds and data that supported the view of muted domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,775.74 (down 0.17 pct) * NSE index 7,831.60 (down 0.22 pct) * Rupee 66.32/33 per dollar (66.47/48) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.09 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian parliament convenes for its winter session, that would run from Nov 26 to Dec 23. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 24* -$81.38 mln Month-to-date** -$885.01 mln Year-to-date** $3.80 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 24 -$13.42 mln Month-to-date** -$511.61 mln Year-to-date** $9.62 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 24 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 24 Foreign Banks 7.56 bln Public Sector Banks -3.69 bln Private Sector Banks 2.43 bln Mutual Funds 3.34 bln Others -11.61 bln Primary Dealers 1.97 bln Constituents 12.13 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 8.15% 2026 Interest Nov 24 35244.35 =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov 24 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 27 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 24 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 218.56 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 23 refinance 20.76 billion rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.84 trln rupees on Nov 19 ($1 = 66.3553 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)