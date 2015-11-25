RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian stocks, debt and currency markets will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.
The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent lower on Tuesday, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.17 percent.
The rupee closed at 66.32/33 per dollar compared with its previous close of 66.47/48. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to close at 7.70 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.