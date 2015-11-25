MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian stocks, debt and currency markets will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent lower on Tuesday, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.17 percent.

The rupee closed at 66.32/33 per dollar compared with its previous close of 66.47/48. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to close at 7.70 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)