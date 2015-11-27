(Starting Nov. 30, this item will be merged into a new item called "Morning News Call." See for the new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held firm and U.S. stock futures edged higher in early trade on Friday as expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank underpinned appetite for riskier assets, while the euro hovered near seven-month lows. * The dollar, euro and yen found themselves in familiar territory early on Friday, having shuffled sideways in thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. * Brent crude futures inched up in early Asian trade on Friday, with prices rising around 2 percent so far this week on geopolitical risks in the Middle East. INDIAN MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,958.63 (up 0.71 pct) * NSE index 7,883.80 (up 0.67 pct) * Rupee 66.56/66.57 per dollar (66.32/33) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.08 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * NEW DELHI: 9:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Banking Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal at seminar on payments banks. * NEW DELHI: 10:00 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant and Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete at manufacturing summit. * NEW DELHI: 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. * MUMBAI: 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. * MUMBAI: RBI to auction four government bonds worth INR150 billion. * MUMBAI: RBI to conduct 14-day term repo auction for INR245 billion. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Nov 24* -$77.04 mln Month-to-date** -$962.05 mln Year-to-date** $3.72 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Nov 26 -$10.22 mln Month-to-date** -$521.83 mln Year-to-date** $9.61 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 26 n NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 26 Foreign Banks -2.967 bln Public Sector Banks 17.82 bln Private Sector Banks -6.134 bln Mutual Funds -6.553 bln Others 6.185 bln Primary Dealers -8.35 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 60.90 (GOA) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 1058.20 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 366.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 612.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 818.00 (2 States) =========================================================== For the full table of monthly inflows, see =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov 27 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON NOV 26 * India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 29.35 bln rupees * India cenbank says Nov 24 refinance 17.31 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.79 trln rupees on Nov 20 ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Karen Rebelo)