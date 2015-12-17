MUMBAI Dec 17 Traders suspect India's central
bank bought bonds and actively intervened in the rupee to
support sentiment ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to raise interest rates, several market participants told
Reuters.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was estimated to have sold
$500 million to $1 billion on Wednesday to prop up the rupee
in the lead-up to the Fed meeting.
Traders also cited active buying of bonds in secondary
markets over the previous few days.
The suspected intervention was seen as unusual given that
the rupee had already been trading stronger on Wednesday,
tracking gains in local shares, while bonds had also been
gaining.
Traders interpreted the intervention as a signal from the
RBI that it will continue to tackle acute currency volatility.
"The idea was to show the RBI was there," said a trader from
a state-owned bank.
On Thursday the rupee was trading at 66.6250/6300 to the
dollar, compared with its previous close of 66.73/74. The
10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said previously India would
be prepared for any Fed eventuality, with foreign exchange
reserves of $352 billion at hand, near a record high hit in
August.
Traders had widely expected the RBI would actively intervene
in rupee markets to prevent excessive volatility and to buy
debt, including via open market operations.
The central bank has been suspected of intervening in rupee
markets more frequently since November as foreign investors have
turned net sellers, making markets more volatile and sending the
rupee to two-year lows.
Meanwhile, in bond markets, the RBI also rejected bids at
primary auctions in last two consecutive weeks to signal its
discomfort with rising bond yields, with the 10-year bond yield
up as much as 28 basis points since October.
($1 = 66.6200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Rafael Nam and Eric Meijer)