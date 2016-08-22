(Repeats to widen distribution)

MUMBAI Aug 22 India bonds and rupee fell on Monday after the government said the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel would be promoted to Governor, a role in which he is expected to hold the line on inflation by keeping interest rates on hold.

Patel is due to start his term on Sept. 4 after his appoinment on Saturday.

The Indian rupee fell to a near one-month low of 67.17/67.18 to the dollar, compared with its close of 67.07 per dollar on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.14 percent.