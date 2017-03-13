(Repeats to widen distribution)

MUMBAI, March 13 Indian stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index rose 0.08 percent to 8,934.55 on Friday, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.06 percent to 28,946.23.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 6.90 percent from its previous close. The rupee strengthened to 66.60/66.61 per dollar, the highest since Nov. 9, from its previous close of 6.7125/66.7225. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)