* Rupee hits strongest vs USD since Nov 2015
* Foreign investors buy shares heavily on Tues
* IT stocks decline on stronger local currency
MUMBAI, March 15 The Indian rupee hit a
16-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday on hopes of
increased foreign investments in equities, but the stock market
flattened a day after the NSE index hit a record high.
Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields fell
3 basis points to 6.87 percent after data released late on
Tuesday showed that February consumer inflation came largely in
line with expectations.
Sentiment has been boosted after results over the weekend
showed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored an
overwhelming win in the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The
victory was widely seen as a strong endorsement of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's agenda.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 41 billion rupees
($625.76 million) of shares on Tuesday, when the NSE index hit a
record high of 9,122.75, according to BSE data. That marked the
biggest single-day net purchase since Feb. 17, according to
Thomson Reuters estimates.
This helped the rupee climb as far as 65.41 per dollar on
Wednesday, its strongest since November 2015, compared with its
previous close of 65.80. Two traders said the Reserve Bank of
India stepped in for a second straight day to cap gains.
Stock markets were largely flat, with the NSE index up 0.08
percent and the BSE index 0.05 percent higher as
sentiment turned tepid ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting later in the day.
The Fed is almost universally expected to raise its
benchmark interest rates, but investors are keen on seeing how
much more tightening will happen this year.
Worries about the Fed and concerns about domestic share
valuations could cap further gains in equities, analysts said,
even as broader sentiment remains positive.
"The market is definitely in a bullish phase but it is
difficult to say how long the positive effect of BJP's win will
last," said Mugilan K, deputy manager of research at
Cholamandalam Securities.
Among gainers, Idea Cellular Ltd rose as much as
13 percent after CNBC-TV 18 reported the company would sell a
majority stake in its tower business to American Tower Corp
, citing unidentified sources.
IT stocks fell on worries about the stronger rupee. Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.5 percent, while
Infosys Ltd fell 2.4 percent.
($1 = 65.5250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in BENGALURU and Rafael Nam in MUMBAI;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)