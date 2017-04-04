BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
MUMBAI, April 4 Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
On Monday, the broader NSE index gained 0.70 percent to end at 9,237.85 after earlier hitting a record high of 9,245.35.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.98 percent at a record closing high of 29,910.22.
The rupee weakened to 65.02/03 per dollar from its 64.8550 close on Friday after earlier rising to its strongest against the U.S. currency since October 2015.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 6.65 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)