(Repeats to widen distribution)

MUMBAI, April 4 Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

On Monday, the broader NSE index gained 0.70 percent to end at 9,237.85 after earlier hitting a record high of 9,245.35.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.98 percent at a record closing high of 29,910.22.

The rupee weakened to 65.02/03 per dollar from its 64.8550 close on Friday after earlier rising to its strongest against the U.S. currency since October 2015.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 6.65 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)