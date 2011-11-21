NEW DELHI, Nov 21 Indian shares are set to extend their slide on Monday as worries about slowing growth and sluggish policy initiatives mount amid lingering uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis.

"The euro zone debt crisis is the biggest overhang on investors and we have enough domestic issues in terms of a political limbo and lack of policy initiatives," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth Securities.

The main stock index had shed 4.8 percent last week, its biggest weekly fall in nearly three-and-a-half months.

Leading top mobile operator Bharti Airtel will be in focus after India's federal police on Saturday searched its office along with that of Vodafone's Indian unit, seeking details on spectrum allocation by the government to operators between 2001-02.

At 0248 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down about 1 percent, indicating a weak opening for the domestic market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Struggling Kingfisher Airlines, after government data showed the carrier's market share slipped to third position in October, from second in September, ceding ground to budget airline IndiGo.

* SKS Microfinance, after a top official of the microfinance company said a couple of existing investors have evinced interest in its proposed 9 billion rupees share sale to institutional investors.

* PTC India Financial Services Ltd, after the investment vehicle of PTC India, said it sanctioned financial assistance of about 7.16 billion rupees to 4 power projects.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

