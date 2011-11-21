NEW DELHI, Nov 21 Indian shares are set to
extend their slide on Monday as worries about slowing growth and
sluggish policy initiatives mount amid lingering uncertainty
over the euro zone debt crisis.
"The euro zone debt crisis is the biggest overhang on
investors and we have enough domestic issues in terms of a
political limbo and lack of policy initiatives," said Ambareesh
Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth Securities.
The main stock index had shed 4.8 percent last
week, its biggest weekly fall in nearly three-and-a-half months.
Leading top mobile operator Bharti Airtel
will be in focus after India's federal police on
Saturday searched its office along with that of Vodafone's
Indian unit, seeking details on spectrum allocation by
the government to operators between 2001-02.
At 0248 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was down 1.5 percent, while the Nifty
India stock futures in Singapore were down about 1
percent, indicating a weak opening for the domestic market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Struggling Kingfisher Airlines, after government
data showed the carrier's market share slipped to third position
in October, from second in September, ceding ground to budget
airline IndiGo.
* SKS Microfinance, after a top official of the
microfinance company said a couple of existing investors have
evinced interest in its proposed 9 billion rupees share sale to
institutional investors.
* PTC India Financial Services Ltd, after the
investment vehicle of PTC India, said it sanctioned
financial assistance of about 7.16 billion rupees to 4 power
projects.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro subdued, Spanish vote helps at margin
* Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling
* Asian shares dip, euro subdued after Spanish vote
* Futures open lower as US debt panel eyed
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
