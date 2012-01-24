* RBI cuts cash reserve requirements, holds rates

* Sensex up 1.7 pct; State Bank up 5.3 pct, ICICI up 3.8 pct

* Bond yields, swap rates rise after initially falling

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian shares rallied more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the central bank signalled a policy shift towards reviving growth, while government bond prices fell on uncertainty about debt buybacks.

State Bank of India, the country largest lender, and rival ICICI Bank jumped after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed cash reserve requirements by 50 basis points for banks to ease tight liquidity.

"I think it's a little bit of a gamble -- if this can provide a thrust to the economy which is slowing down, so be it," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.

The RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review, in line with expectations as core inflation remained stubbornly high.

By 2:35 p.m. (0905 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.7 percent at 17,036.64. State Bank rose 5.3 percent and ICICI was up 3.8 percent.

The benchmark has risen more than 10 percent since the new year began, after falling a quarter in 2011 as 13 rate increases by the RBI since early 2010 to fight inflation crimped spending and dented earnings.

"The market is trying to factor in the possibility of a rate cut of 25 basis points in March or April policy," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer, Way2Wealth Securities.

The rupee was slightly firmer at 50.02/03 to the dollar on expectations for foreign fund inflows. The currency has gained 6.1 percent this month after falling 16 percent in 2011.

BONDS YIELDS REBOUND

Bond traders were unconvinced about a reduction in rates in March and bond yields rebounded after falling sharply immediately after the policy.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, up 4 basis points from Monday's close after initially dropping to 8.08 percent.

N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank, said there were also doubts about whether the RBI would continue with buybacks. The central bank has bought back nearly 719 billion rupees ($14.38 billion) of bonds since late November to help ease tight liquidity.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7.33 percent after touching 7.20 percent, compared with the previous close of 7.23 percent.

"Swap rates are adjusting to the new environment," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. "The high probability of March rate cut is now being factored out of the market and is causing the upmove in rates."

The one-year rate was up 6 basis points on the day at 7.99 percent after touching 7.86 percent. (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)