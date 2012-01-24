* RBI cuts cash reserve requirements, holds rates
* Sensex up 1.7 pct; State Bank up 5.3 pct, ICICI up 3.8 pct
* Bond yields, swap rates rise after initially falling
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian shares rallied more
than 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the central bank signalled a
policy shift towards reviving growth, while government bond
prices fell on uncertainty about debt buybacks.
State Bank of India, the country largest lender,
and rival ICICI Bank jumped after the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) slashed cash reserve requirements by 50 basis points
for banks to ease tight liquidity.
"I think it's a little bit of a gamble -- if this can
provide a thrust to the economy which is slowing down, so be
it," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.
The RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at
8.50 percent for the second consecutive review, in line with
expectations as core inflation remained stubbornly high.
By 2:35 p.m. (0905 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
up 1.7 percent at 17,036.64. State Bank rose 5.3 percent and
ICICI was up 3.8 percent.
The benchmark has risen more than 10 percent since the new
year began, after falling a quarter in 2011 as 13 rate increases
by the RBI since early 2010 to fight inflation crimped spending
and dented earnings.
"The market is trying to factor in the possibility of a rate
cut of 25 basis points in March or April policy," said Ambareesh
Baliga, chief operating officer, Way2Wealth Securities.
The rupee was slightly firmer at 50.02/03 to the
dollar on expectations for foreign fund inflows. The currency
has gained 6.1 percent this month after falling 16 percent in
2011.
BONDS YIELDS REBOUND
Bond traders were unconvinced about a reduction in rates in
March and bond yields rebounded after falling sharply
immediately after the policy.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21
percent, up 4 basis points from Monday's close after initially
dropping to 8.08 percent.
N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank, said there were also
doubts about whether the RBI would continue with buybacks. The
central bank has bought back nearly 719 billion rupees ($14.38
billion) of bonds since late November to help ease tight
liquidity.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7.33
percent after touching 7.20 percent, compared with the previous
close of 7.23 percent.
"Swap rates are adjusting to the new environment," said
Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. "The high
probability of March rate cut is now being factored out of the
market and is causing the upmove in rates."
The one-year rate was up 6 basis points on
the day at 7.99 percent after touching 7.86 percent.
(Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)