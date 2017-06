(Repeats to additional subscribers) India's bond and currency markets will be closed on Friday for a banking holiday. Trading will resume on Monday.

Stock markets will operate as usual on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.88 percent on Thursday, while the Indian rupee weakened to 53.68/69 per dollar from its Wednesday close of 53.665/675.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)