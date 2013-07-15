MUMBAI, July 15 The Indian rupee weakened on
Monday as a contraction in factory output and high retail
inflation added to concerns about an economy already hurting
under a record current account deficit.
The rupee fell to as much as 59.93 compared to its
Friday close of 59.56/57. It was trading at 59.87/88 at 0341
GMT.
The most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond was up
5 basis points at 7.72 percent.
India's economic gloom deepened with a surprise drop in
industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail
inflation, according to data released after the close of trading
on Friday.
India is due to post wholesale price inflation data later in
the day.
