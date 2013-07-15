MUMBAI, July 15 The Indian rupee weakened on Monday as a contraction in factory output and high retail inflation added to concerns about an economy already hurting under a record current account deficit.

The rupee fell to as much as 59.93 compared to its Friday close of 59.56/57. It was trading at 59.87/88 at 0341 GMT.

The most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond was up 5 basis points at 7.72 percent.

India's economic gloom deepened with a surprise drop in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation, according to data released after the close of trading on Friday.

India is due to post wholesale price inflation data later in the day. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)