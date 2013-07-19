MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI, July 19 The Indian rupee and government bonds weakened in early trade on Friday ahead of a bond auction that will be a key signal to whether the central bank's steps aimed at keeping rupee liquidity tight are working.
The rupee was at 59.78/80 against Thursday's close of 59.67/68.
Bond yields rose with the most traded 8.33 pct 2026 bond yield rising 3 bps to 8.13 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA