MUMBAI, July 19 The Indian rupee and government bonds weakened in early trade on Friday ahead of a bond auction that will be a key signal to whether the central bank's steps aimed at keeping rupee liquidity tight are working.

The rupee was at 59.78/80 against Thursday's close of 59.67/68.

Bond yields rose with the most traded 8.33 pct 2026 bond yield rising 3 bps to 8.13 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)