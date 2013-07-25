* RBI raises $880 mln in cash management bills
* Pays around 11 pct yield for 28-, 56-day CMBs
* Faces key test at Friday sale of 150 bln rupees in debt
By Rafael Nam and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 25 India's defence of its currency
is showing signs of working as the central bank pays the highest
yields for short-term debt in years, although its resolve faces
a bigger test on Friday, at a sale of longer-dated bonds.
The rupee rose for a second session on Thursday after the
Reserve Bank of India agreed to pay double-digit yields to sell
52 billion rupees ($880.01 million) in one- and two-month debt,
in its second sale of short-term debt in as many days.
Although the RBI fell short of its plan to sell 60 billion
rupees of debt, investors saw the willingness to pay such high
yields as an important sign of resolve after it last week
rejected all bids in a treasury auction and then sold just over
a fifth of longer-dated debt at a separate sale.
A more significant test of the RBI's rupee defence will come
on Friday when it is due to sell 150 billion rupees in
government bonds, after its surprise strategy to shore up the
rupee by draining cash was unveiled two weeks ago and was
followed up with more tightening measures on Tuesday.
Willingness to sell debt at higher yields will be essential
if investors are to buy into the central bank's plans after debt
yields have shot up as a result of the RBI's measures.
Although the central bank is unlikely to want to be held
hostage by paying any yield demanded by investors, it will need
to meet them at least some of the way, or risk a standoff with
markets that imperils future debt sales.
"If these moves are seen to fail, the rupee could come under
renewed pressure as markets would conclude that the policy
resolve to anchor the currency is missing. For the sake of
credibility, therefore, it's important to stay the course,"
financial services firm J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients.
The rupee rose to a five-week high of 58.76 per dollar on
Thursday from its previous close of 59.13, and has now gained
1.7 percent since the RBI announced on Tuesday additional steps
to drain cash, including constricting lenders' access to central
bank funds.
The measures came after the bank's initial steps, announced
on July 15, had failed to lift the rupee much above its record
low of 61.21 hit earlier this month, as investors questioned the
effectiveness of the RBI's plan.
Those doubts are now starting to be dispelled. On Thursday
the central bank sold 22 billion rupees in 28-day cash
management bills by paying 11.18 percent, although that was less
than the 30 billion rupees on offer.
The RBI sold its entire allocation of 56-day equivalents at
11.20 percent.
The rates paid were far above the yields paid at the RBI's
last cash management bill sale in November 2011, when it paid
around 8 percent for 42-day bills.
Thursday's sale comes after the central bank paid the
highest yields in at least six years at a separate sale of
Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The RBI's sale of 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday,
includes 30 billion rupees of 10-year bonds.
The RBI is likely to be mindful of over-paying for the debt,
and saddling the country with high interest payments at a time
when its fiscal deficit is a key concern for credit agencies,
but it can't afford a stand-off with already wary investors.
"The RBI's intent is to make the cost of funding
prohibitive," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at
IDFC Asset Management Co, adding that would discourage bond
buying. "It's reasonable to expect muted demand at the auction."
Benchmark 10-year bonds have slumped since
July 15, although prices recovered somewhat on Thursday, sending
yields down 19 basis points.
($1=59.0900 Indian rupees)