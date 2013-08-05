US STOCKS-Wall St little changed ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Aug 5 The Indian rupee was stronger in early trades on Monday, though it remained within sight of its record low after U.S. jobs data was seen making the Federal Reserve more cautious about rolling back its economic stimulus soon.
The rupee INR+D2 was at 60.92/93 versus Friday's close of 61.10/11. It fell to a record low of 61.21 on July 8.
Bond yields fell tracking the retreat in U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell 7 basis points to 8.21 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
Karachi, April 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $264 million to $16,466 million in the week ending March 31, compared to $16,730 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 31 Held by the State $16,466.1 $16,730.3 mln -1.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,084.4 mln $5,065.6 mln 0.3 co