MUMBAI Aug 5 The Indian rupee was stronger in early trades on Monday, though it remained within sight of its record low after U.S. jobs data was seen making the Federal Reserve more cautious about rolling back its economic stimulus soon.

The rupee INR+D2 was at 60.92/93 versus Friday's close of 61.10/11. It fell to a record low of 61.21 on July 8.

Bond yields fell tracking the retreat in U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 7 basis points to 8.21 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)