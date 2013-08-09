MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.67 percent to 18,789.34 points on Thursday, while the broader NSE index gained 0.84 percent to 5,565.65 points.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.88/89 per dollar, compared with 61.30/31 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 8.12 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)