MUMBAI Aug 15 Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.72 percent, or 137.75 points, to end at 19,367.59 on Wednesday, marking its highest close since July 29.

The broader NSE index rose 0.75 percent, or 43 points, to end at 5,742.30, closing above the psychologically important 5,700 level.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.43//44 per dollar, compared with 61.19/20 on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 10 basis points at 8.50 percent after earlier hitting a session high of 8.55 percent, its highest level since May 2012. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)