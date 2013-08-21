MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian federal bonds rallied and the rupee was marginally stronger on Wednesday after the central bank said late on Tuesday it will buy bonds and eased bond-holding rules for banks to ease tight cash conditions.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 69 basis points to 8.21 percent. It was last trading at 8.28 percent.

The rupee also posted some gains on the back of strong local stocks, with banking shares leading the gains. The rupee was at 63.19/20 versus Tuesday's close of 63.25/26.

Interest rate swaps were also sharply down. The 5-year OIS was down 60 basis points at 8.35 percent, while the 1-year was down 44 bps at 9.45 pct, traders said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)