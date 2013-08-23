MUMBAI Aug 23 The Indian rupee opened slightly stronger on Friday, tracking gains in some Asian peers and as policymakers weighed in with comments to support the currency.

The rupee was at 64.34/35 to the dollar versus Thursday's close of 64.55/56.

The benchmark 10-year yield was trading 5 bps higher at 8.28 percent.

India's troubled economy did not rebound in the quarter that ended in June but will begin to in the rest of the financial year, the finance minister said on Thursday, after the rupee, which he said was "undervalued," hit another record low. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)