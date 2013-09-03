* S&P says higher chance of India downgrade than Indonesia
* Rupee weakens, hit further by fears of U.S. strikes on
Syria
* Analysts call on govt to raise fuel prices, but action
seen unlikely
* Parliament approves costly food bill
(Updates with S&P warning on India, Russia comments on
ballistic "objects")
By Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 3 The Indian rupee fell below 68 to
the dollar to near record lows on Tuesday after Standard &
Poor's said there was a more than one-in-three chance of a
ratings downgrade for the country and as fears of war in the
Middle East roiled global markets.
The currency later extended its losses on the day to more
than 3 percent after Russian news agencies quoted the Defence
Ministry as saying radar had detected the launch of two
ballistic "objects" towards the eastern Mediterranean.
Israel later said it had carried out a joint missile test
with the United States in the area, as President Barack Obama
pushed lawmakers to back his plan to attack Syria.
The S&P warning was largely a repeat of comments made to
Reuters in late August, and no missiles were reported to have
landed in Syria, but Indian investors were so unnerved that the
reports exacerbated a sell-off in the rupee and local stocks.
The broader NSE index fell more than 4 percent at
one point, adding to the challenges facing policymakers
struggling to restore confidence in the economy at a time of
deepening uncertainty among global investors.
"We have a negative outlook on India. We think the chances
of a downgrade in the next one to two years is one out of
three," said Kim Eng Tan, an analyst at S&P said at a news
briefing in Seoul.
S&P is the only of the three major credit agencies to have a
"negative" outlook on India's "BBB-minus" sovereign rating, and
any downgrade would send the country to "junk," dealing a blow
to the ruling coalition ahead of elections due by next year.
Tan called the chances of a downgrade on India higher than
on Indonesia, another Asian country reeling from waning
confidence in its economy, worries about its twin deficits and
capital outflows. The rupiah fell to a four-year low on
Tuesday.
The partially convertible rupee traded as low as
at 68.27 per dollar from its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, and
not far from the record low of 68.85 hit on Aug. 28, forcing the
central bank to once again intervene to avert a deeper slide.
DOWNGRADING RATINGS
India's record high current account deficit and fiscal
deficit could blow out even further as crude oil prices rise due
to fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria.
Economists called on the Indian government on Tuesday to
increase subsidised fuel prices to help address such concerns,
but there are doubts whether Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
minority government would be ready to take such unpopular steps.
Technical charts suggest the rupee could fall further,
though offshore traders see it hovering near the record low,
with one-month contracts for non-deliverable forwards PNDF
trading at 68.87.
Traders were cautiously awaiting U.S. jobs data on Friday
that could effect expectations about when the Federal Reserve
will start tapering its monetary stimulus.
The prospect of less easy money from the United States has
caused a exodus of capital from many emerging markets over the
past few months, but India has fared worse than most because of
its precarious deficits.
Markets are also waiting to see how former International
Monetary Fund economist Raghuram Rajan will handle the rupee
once he takes over as governor of the Reserve Bank of India on
Thursday.
The RBI's rupee defence has so far rested largely on
draining money markets, but it has still tumbled more than 20
percent against the dollar since early May, and higher short
term interest rates have raised borrowing costs for struggling
corporates, threatening to throw another wrench into the
already-slowing economy.
India is suffering from a dearth of investment, and steps
taken by the government so far have failed to convince investors
to put more money into the economy.
It has unveiled measures to curb gold imports and announced
gradual diesel price hikes, but economists say more are needed.
"The government will have to raise (fuel) prices to send a
clear signal to investors, because if they do not meet the
fiscal deficit target, it will be negative for the economy,"
said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
Investors worry the government is more focused on expensive,
populist measures that will make it hard for India to meet its
target of bringing the fiscal deficit down to 4.8 percent of
gross domestic product this fiscal year.
"Rating risks are still on the table as the government's
ability to rein in last year's fiscal deficit looks likely to
unravel this year," said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in
Singapore.
"While a downgrade might not be imminent, the ground is
still fluid."
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL; Editing by
Rafael Nam and Simon Cameron-Moore)