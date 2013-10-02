(Repeats to wider audience with no changes to text)

MUMBAI Oct 2 Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.71 percent, or 137.38 points, to end at 19,517.15 on Tuesday. The broader NSE index advanced 0.78 percent, or 44.75 points, to end at 5,780.05.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 8.73 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 62.46/47 per dollar compared with 62.60/61 on Monday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)