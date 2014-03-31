Indian debt and FX markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday and on Tuesday to mark the start of a new fiscal year. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

Stock markets will open on Monday and Tuesday for normal trading hours.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent on Friday. The rupee ended at 59.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.31/32. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)