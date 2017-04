(Repeats for wider distribution with no changes to text)

MUMBAI, July 29 Indian markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

On Monday the broader NSE index lost 0.54 percent, or 41.75 points, to end at 7,748.70, its lowest close since July 21. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.52 percent, or 135.52 points, to end at 25,991.23.

The outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.71 percent, while the soon-to-be benchmark 2024 paper ended up 4 basis points at 8.43 percent.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.1250/1350 per dollar, compared with 60.1025/1125 on Friday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)