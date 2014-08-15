MUMBAI Aug 15 Indian markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

On Thursday, the benchmark BSE index rose 0.71 percent, or 184.28 points, to end at 26,103.23, its highest close since July 25 when it hit a record high of 26,300.17.

The broader NSE index rose 0.67 percent, or 52.15 points, to end at 7,791.70, marking its highest close since July 24.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.71 percent, its lowest level since July 28 and down 5 bps on the day. The yield dropped 14 bps on the week, its biggest weekly drop since the week to May 23.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.76/77 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 61.08/09, to post its biggest daily gain since May 16. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)