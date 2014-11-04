(Repeats for wider distribution with no changes to text)
MUMBAI Nov 4 India's stocks, bonds and currency
markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Trading will
resume on Wednesday.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.02 percent lower
at 27,860.38 on Monday after earlier rising as much as 0.37
percent to a record high of 27,969.82.
The broader NSE index closed 0.02 percent higher at
8,324.15 after earlier rising as much as 0.34 percent to a
record high of 8,350.60.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.40/41
per dollar, almost unchanged from its Friday close of
61.3950/4050.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2
basis points lower at 8.26 percent on Monday after touching a
low of 8.22 percent, a trough touched previously on Aug. 12,
2013.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)