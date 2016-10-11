(Repeats to widen distribution) India's stock, bond and currency markets are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for domestic holidays. Trading will resume on Thursday.

On Monday, the broader NSE index ended up 0.13 percent at 8,708.80, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.08 percent higher at 28,082.34.

India's new 6.97 percent 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 6.71 percent, while the older 7.59 percent 10-year bond yield declined 3 bps to 6.82 percent.

The rupee ended at 66.5325/66.5425 compared with its previous close of 66.6750/6850.