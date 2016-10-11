(Repeats to widen distribution)
India's stock, bond and currency markets are closed on Tuesday
and Wednesday for domestic holidays. Trading will resume on
Thursday.
On Monday, the broader NSE index ended up 0.13
percent at 8,708.80, while the benchmark BSE index
closed 0.08 percent higher at 28,082.34.
India's new 6.97 percent 10-year bond yield
fell 2 basis points to 6.71 percent, while the older 7.59
percent 10-year bond yield declined 3 bps to 6.82
percent.
The rupee ended at 66.5325/66.5425 compared with
its previous close of 66.6750/6850.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)