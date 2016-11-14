BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index fell 2.69 percent to end at 8,296.30, while the benchmark BSE index fell 2.54 percent to 26,818.82 on Friday.
The rupee fell to 67.25/26 from its previous close of 66.6250/66.6350, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points to 6.72 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
