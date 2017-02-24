(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text)

MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian share, bond, and FX markets will be closed on Friday for a domestic holiday. Trading will resume on Monday.

The broader NSE share index rose 0.1 percent to 8,939.5, its highest close since Sept. 8, 2016. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.1 percent up at 28,892.97.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 6.91 percent from the previous close, while the rupee strengthened to 66.8250/66.8350 a dollar, the highest since Nov. 10, compared with its previous close of 66.9675/66.9775. (Reporting by India markets team)