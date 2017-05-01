BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
MUMBAI May 1 India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
On Friday, the benchmark BSE index fell 0.37 percent to 29,918.40, while the broader NSE index lost 0.41 percent to 9,304.05.
The rupee closed at 64.24/25 compared to its 64.15/16 close on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 6.96 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18