MUMBAI May 1 India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the benchmark BSE index fell 0.37 percent to 29,918.40, while the broader NSE index lost 0.41 percent to 9,304.05.

The rupee closed at 64.24/25 compared to its 64.15/16 close on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 6.96 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)