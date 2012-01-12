MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates rose after data showed industrial output grew an unexpectedly strong 5.9 percent in November from a year earlier.

At 11:09 a.m. (0539 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.25 percent, up 3 basis points from its level before the data was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate climbed 6 basis points to 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 bps to 7.88 percent.

India's main share index pared most early losses immediately after the data was announced. The rupee was little changed at 51.79/80 to the dollar. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Ted Kerr)