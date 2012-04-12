MUMBAI, April 12 Indian shares rose on Thursday
as lenders such as ICICI advanced on expectations the central
bank will cut interest rates next week after industrial output
data was much weaker than expected.
India's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected
4.1 percent pace in February from a year earlier, weighed down
by a contraction in consumer durables goods.
Shares in ICICI Bank advanced a provisional 1.5
percent.
The country's main 30-share BSE index index
provisionally closed up 0.75 percent at 17,327.59 points and the
50-share NSE index rose a provisional 0.96 percent to
5,276.85 points
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)