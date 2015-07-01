China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
MUMBAI Shares in Indraprastha Gas(IGAS.NS) surged as much as 17.8 percent after TV news channels reported the Supreme Court had ruled regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) could not set gas tariffs on behalf of gas distributors.
The Supreme Court case had pitted PNGRB and Indraprastha and revolved over who could set gas tariffs.
In dismissing PNGRB's request to set prices, the ruling effectively gives Indraprastha more freedom to set its own tariffs.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW DELHI India's most influential government think-tank has recommended lowering taxes and interest rates for loans on electric vehicles, while capping sales of conventional cars, signalling a dramatic shift in policy in one of the world's fastest growing auto markets.