MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian federal bond yields
climbed on Wednesday and domestic equities erased early gains
after data showed headline inflation in November rose more than
expected.
The wholesale price index rose 9.11 percent in
November from a year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters
poll was for a 9.04 percent rise.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis
points to 8.46 percent immediately after the data, from 8.42
percent before.
The partially convertible rupee weakened to
53.66/67 to the dollar from 53.56/57, and domestic equities
turned negative after the data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)