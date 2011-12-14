MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian federal bond yields climbed on Wednesday and domestic equities erased early gains after data showed headline inflation in November rose more than expected.

The wholesale price index rose 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.04 percent rise.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 8.46 percent immediately after the data, from 8.42 percent before.

The partially convertible rupee weakened to 53.66/67 to the dollar from 53.56/57, and domestic equities turned negative after the data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)