BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates rose after data showed December headline inflation was broadly in line with expectations at 7.47 percent from a year earlier.
At 12:05 p.m. (0635 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, up 4 basis points from its level before the data was released.
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.10 percent percent, while the one-year rate climbed 3 bps to 7.87 percent.
India's main share index extended losses and was down 0.6 percent. The rupee was little changed at 51.65 to the dollar. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------