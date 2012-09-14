MUMBAI, Sept 14 The Indian rupee cut some of its
earlier gains, while bond yields rose after inflation rose
more-than-expected in August, raising doubts if the central bank
would cut interest rates at its policy review next week.
The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points
to 8.17 percent as of 0617 GMT from levels before the data, and
was trading flat on the day.
The Indian rupee trimmed gains to 54.70/71 per
dollar from around 54.69 before the data. The rupee ended at
55.43/44 to the dollar on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Jijo Jacob)